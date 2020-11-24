Bidita Bag: I understand men very well, I call myself a Manist

Advtg.

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Bidita calls herself a Manist, and believes the world would be a beautiful place if men and women start understanding and supporting each other more.

“I understand men very well. I call myself a Manist. I believe men should be feminists and women should support men. Then automatically the world will become a better place! We don’t have to do social awareness campaigns and protests for equality,” she told IANS.

The actress not only calls herself a Manist, she also likes to participate in the No Shave November movement, and her Instagram account bears testimony to the fact.

“I also post during No Shave November. I look handsome with beard and moustache at times. This year I could not shoot in moustache and beard because of Covid, but every year I do it,” informed the actress.

Bidita recalls the times when she was wished by men on International Men’s Day, which is celebrated on November 19 every year. This happened not just once but on multiple occasions.

“This happened with me many times. First with the guy who was my boyfriend. I was always a tomboy, so before we started dating, I wished him Happy Men’s Day. And because he considered me his buddy, he wished me same to you! Later it happened at gyms. Boys I admired started calling me bro. Few guys even call me their Bhai… Karan Arjun types!” she laughed.

Bidita will next be seen in the film “Fauji Calling”, which is expected to release early next year on an OTT platform. Written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena, the film also features Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Mugdha Godse and Zarina Wahab.

–IANS

abh/vnc