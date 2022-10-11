scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Another 365 begins’

Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80 today, has shared that another 365 days have begun for him

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan 'Another 365 begins'
Amitabh Bachchan 'Another 365 begins'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80 today, has shared that another 365 days have begun for him and thanked everyone for showering him with love and care.

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: “And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished ..”

He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received.

“It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude.”

Known as the Shehnshah of Bollywood, Amitabh is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has worked in over 100 films and has even lent his iconic baritone voice for several songs in Hindi movies.

On the work front, Amitabh’s latest release is ‘Good Bye’. He will next be seen in ‘Uunchaai’, which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Previous article
When 10-year-old Swetha Menon proposed to Amitabh Bachchan
Next article
Happy Birthday: Karan Kundrra flaunts his stylish looks in dapper suits
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Karan Kundrra

Himanshi Khurana

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US