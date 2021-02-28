ADVERTISEMENT
Big B blogs about 'medical condition', mentions 'surgery'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has blogged to reveal that he is undergoing surgery owing to a medical condition. The 78-year-old actor did not share details, and concerned fans were soon wishing him quick recovery.

“Medical condition.. surgery.. can’t write,” Big B wrote in a blog entry dated Saturday. Over the past few hours, many of his fans have naturally taken to social media to wish him good health.

The actor’s office is yet to officially give out details.

Big B started the year with a packed schedule. He has five films coming up. While his next release is Rumi Jafry’s psychological suspense drama “Chehre”, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, Big B has lately been busy shooting for the thriller “Mayday”, co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

He will also be seen in “Sairat” maker Nagraj Manjule’s social drama “Jhund”, slated to open on June 18. The veteran actor also has Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy film “Brahmastra” lined up, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. There is an untitled project co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up, too.

Last year, the actor had been hospitalised after testing Covid positive, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Big B’s last-released film is Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo” where he shared the screen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film had released digitally.

He also recently hosted season 12 of the quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

