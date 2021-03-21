ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Big B 'deeply honoured' to receive 2021 FIAF Award

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday conveyed his thanks to International Federation Of Film Archives (FIAF) for honouring him with the prestigious FIAF Award. He also posted a picture on Instagram from the event.

The veteran actor is the first Indian to get this award that recognises his efforts to preserve film heritage in the country. The award was presented to him virtually by Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan on Friday.

“I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films,” he wrote alongside his Instagram image.

ADVERTISEMENT

With another picture he posted the same day, he wrote: “Preserve Cinema .. preserve film .. preserve our Heritage .. for posterity !!Preserve the greatest INTEGRATOR in the World today .. When we sit inside a darkened hall to see a film we never ask the caste creed colour or religion of the person sitting next to us. yet we watch the same product . we laugh at the same jokes , we cry at the same emotion, we sing the same songs ..In this vast Universe, Cinema integrates …brings people together. Where in this fast disintegrating world do we find such examples.”

FIAF is a global organisation comprising film archives and museums across the world. Bachchan’s name was nominated for the honour by the FIAF affiliate Film Heritage Foundation.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWomen's Senior One-dayers: Centurions Muskan, Aditi shine for UP (Round-up)
Next articleStudy links angiography with reduced stroke treatment time
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Alia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday, exuding grace and oomph in equal measure.The image captures...
Read more
News

Mouni Roy: Bhagwad Geeta must be part of school curriculum

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mouni Roy turned to the Hindu scripture during lockdown, having discovered its core value, believes it should be inculcated at school level
Read more
News

Anand Pandit: There was no question of not having Rhea in the film

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Anand Pandit who is known for being meticulous about his projects is as passionate about the team that works with them
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Study links angiography with reduced stroke treatment time

Big B 'deeply honoured' to receive 2021 FIAF Award

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday conveyed his thanks to International Federation Of Film Archives (FIAF) for honouring him...

Women's Senior One-dayers: Centurions Muskan, Aditi shine for UP (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Centuries from Muskan Malik and Aditi helped Uttar Pradesh crush Rajasthan by 135 runs in the Women's Senior One...

Shooting World Cup: Yashaswini wins India's first gold

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Yashaswini Deswal won India's first gold medal of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup when she...

Senior National Fencing: Bhavani Devi snaps up 9th title

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rudrapur, March 20 (IANS) CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games, snapped up her ninth title in...

Shooting World Cup: Yashaswini gets India's first gold (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Yashaswini Deswal on Saturday won host India the first gold medal of the World Cup when she beat...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates