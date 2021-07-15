Adv.
Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t keep himself away from his father’s work

Amitabh bachchan reading Harivanshrai Bachchan's poems | pic courtesy: instagram
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post on social media talking about how he does not keep himself away from his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s work.

Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram that shows him reading a book by his late father. He wears headphones to ward off distracting sounds.

“पूज्य बाबूजी के लेखन से अपने आप को ज़्यादा दूर नहीं रखता ; और अब उनका उच्चारण , अपने स्वर में 🙏 (I don’t keep myself away from my late father’s work. And now his words are in my sound),” he wrote in Hindi on the photo-sharing website.

Speaking of his work, the actor currently has “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood film “The Intern” coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

