Bollywood News

Big B 'features' in Aditya Narayan's wedding video in a quirky way

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Singer-actor Aditya Narayan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video giving a glimpse of the ceremony. For an uber-glam effect, the video has been edited to feature Amitabh Bachchan!

The wedding between Aditya and his “Shaapit” co-star Shweta Agarwal had happened on Tuesday night, and a day later the young groom shared a video of the two getting married. It ended with a meme, which featured Amitabh’s clip from a film. He can be heard saying: “They have done it. Our boys have reached.”

Aditya captioned the post: “Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan.”

While good wishes and congratulations poured in for the couple, many netizens noted how funny the video was.

Aditya also posted a photo of the newly-married couple where they can be seen lovingly looking at each other and smiling.

He let the pic do all the talking as he posted it without a caption, and just used a couple with heart emoji to describe it.

–IANS

nn/vnc

