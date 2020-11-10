Big B: Feel helpless in front of the new breed

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of new upcoming talent in Bollywood, and says he feels helpless and small in front of them.

“I am so fortunate to be living in this era when the opportunity is (to) witness the mightiest of talents invade the screen — well now of the TV and not the theatres – and leaving one stunned by their brilliance,” Big B shared on his blog.

“The writing, the filming the camera work, the exploitation of the regions in the Country never seen before … and then the most natural of performances explode before you and .. and .. and … you feel so small and inadequate,” he added.

The cine icon continued: “I am in awe of this new breed … I am in celebration of the fresh talent bursting out from the confines of the screen … I am looking at myself and feel so helpless , so small in front of them … what great moving pictures be made .. in this realm of the year and years to come.”

The veteran actor also shared the “the ultimate inadequacy of the profession”.

“The ultimate inadequacy of the profession you are in is the learning with each day … many lessons are learnt each hour .. as talent after talent swims across your frame, and the wonder in astonished wide eyed jaw flinching reverberations, that stand you up shake the foundations and get your next operations looked forward to in anticipation that the creativity has been maintained and the learning expanded,” Big B shared.

On the work front, Big B has experimented with different genres and stories, and explored new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.

–IANS

sug/vnc