Bollywood News

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

By Glamsham Editorial
Big B gets a special 'colourful' tribute from fan
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan shared a bit of nostalgia on social media, sharing the picture of an elaborate rangoli created by a fan.

Big B completed 51 years of acting on November 7. His debut film “Saat Hindustani” had released on the date in 1969. Celebrating the milestone, a fan created a rangoli featuring the cine icon and presented it to him on the sets of his game show. The actor posted the picture on Instagram.

“No …. that be not a painting .. that be ‘rangoli’ made by the younger gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the ‘rangoli’ it’s 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020,” he posted with the picture.

Big B started his journey in showbiz as one of the protagonists in KA Abbas’ “Saat Hindustani” (1969), and then notably went on to feature in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s “Anand” (1971) starring Rajesh Khanna. His tryst with greatness started with Prakash Mehra’s “Zanjeer” in 1973, the film that established his image as Hindi cinema’s Angry Young Man.

Towering roles in “Deewar” (1975), “Sholay” (1975) and “Don” (1978) cemented his position in the industry. While his intense, larger-than-life image has made way to more realistic avatars in recent years (“Black”, “Paa”, “Piku”, “Pink” and “Badla”), his ability to regale with characters of myriad shades continues.

Big B, who turned 78 in October, has a lot to look forward to. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

–IANS

sug/vnc

