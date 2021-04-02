Amitabh Bachchan finds vaccination procedure ‘historic’

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday blogged to inform that he has been administered the Covid-19 vaccine. “All family done except Abhishek”, he wrote, hinting that the family, except his son Abhishek Bachchan, has taken the shot for protection against coronavirus.

“DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days,” Bachchan wrote in his blog post.

Calling the vaccination procedure “historic”, he added, “oh .. the entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic !!”

The 78-year-old actor had also tweeted about being vaccinated on Thursday night, a couple of minutes before midnight.

“Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..All well,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

All well .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021