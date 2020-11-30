This Amitabh Bachchan ‘film that never got made’

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo of his film that never got made, and many fans are amused with the revelation.

Big B posted a photo on Instagram that captures the shoot of the particular film, and said that everything from the title of the project to photo shoot and styling was done, but it never got made.

“A film that never got made… Styled, photo shot, titled… But never got made… Pity,” he captioned it.

In the image, the veteran Bollywood superstar is seen wearing a denim jacket, black pants, and carrying a gun. While Big B does not give details of the project, it seems like the film in question is of the nineties, going by his look and styling.

The Bollywood icon has a line up ready to hit the theatres. He will be seen in “Brahmastra”, “Jhund”, “Chehre”, and an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone over the coming months. –ians/nn/vnc