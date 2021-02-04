ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Black’ was way ahead of its time

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film 'Black'; feels the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukerji in Black
Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukerji in Black
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film Black completing 16 years of release on Thursday. Big B feels the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.

“It has been 16 years…since Debraj Sahai. Black…a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone’s heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

In the critically acclaimed film, Big B plays Debraj Sahai, teacher of a specially-abled girl Michelle McNally born with visual and hearing impairment. The character of Michelle was played by Rani Mukerji.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay.

The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdnan Sami’s son Azaan Sami Khan releases debut solo album
Next articleArha Mahajan to live Radhika Apte’s childhood
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hema Malini: Intrigued by foreign celebrities making statements about our policies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday said she feels intrigued by foreign celebrities boldly making statements about...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal trolled, #SpinelessCelebs trended

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal came under the scanner for posting identical tweets, #SpinelessCelebs trended on Twitter.
Read more
News

Why was Rani Mukerji reluctant to do ‘Black’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rani Mukerji, who essayed one of the most challenging roles of her life in SLBs 'Black', surprises by saying she was initially reluctant to do the role.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

SC to hear Sonu Sood’s plea against Bombay HC order

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a Bombay High Court order which dismissed his plea challenging a civic body notice

Adnan Sami’s son Azaan Sami Khan releases debut solo album

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani: ‘Nikamma’ is an all-out action entertainer

Katrina Kaif gangs up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif introduces her new ‘gang’ of ‘Phone Bhoot’

Prachee Shah Pandya opens up on her upcoming roles

Kashmir shoot of 'Choti Sarrdaarni' makes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021