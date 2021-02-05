ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan shares a unique thought on a special day

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan wished his son Abhishek Bachchan with a rather unique thought.

By Glamsham Editorial
Father Amitabh Bachchan with young Abhishek Bachchan (photo credit: instagram)
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on his birthday. Abhishek turned 45 on Friday.

Wishing Abhishek on Instagram and his official blog, Big B posted a then-and-now collage of throwback pictures with his son.

“I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand,” the veteran actor wrote with the picture.

The first picture in the collage Abhishek as a child, being lead by Big B who holds his hand. The second image, a recent one has Abhishek holding his father’s hand and leading him. The second picture seems to be clicked at a Bollywood function.

“He has been wished .. he has been decorated with the memories of his birth and connected in this world today on that flat piece of technology that has transformed the very existence of the human … leads me .. when I did once lead him,” Big B blogged.

On the work front, Big B will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in “Chehre”, and in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”. In Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra” he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The superstar also has an untitled film coming up with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.  –ians/sug/vnc

