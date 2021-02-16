ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan performs Saraswati Puja ceremony with family

Amitabh Bachchan performed Saraswati Puja ceremony with his family. Shared the news along with a picture of Goddess Saraswati next to a close-up self-portrait

Amitabh Bachchan performed Saraswati Puja ceremony with his family on Tuesday. Big B tweeted the news along with a picture of Goddess Saraswati next to a close-up self-portrait.

“Ghar mein, saparivaar, Saraswati puja sampann (at home, with the family, Saraswati puja done),” he wrote as caption.

Big B is currently busy with his upcoming film MayDay, which is pitched as an edge-of-the-seat drama. The film reunites him with Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh in the cast. Devgn also produces and directs the film, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

The 78-year-old Bachchan has a busy year ahead. His date diary is packed with schedules for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Rumi Jafry’s Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B also has an untitled film coming up with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.  –ians/dc/vnc

