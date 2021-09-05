HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s first film together clocks 49 years.

Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan's first film together has clocked 49 years of its release in Hindi cinema.

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's first film together clocks 49 years.
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan first film together | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan’s first film together titled ‘Bansi Birju’ has clocked 49 years of its release in Hindi cinema. Amitabh treated his fans on social media with a black-and-white picture of the film.

The cine icon on late Saturday night posted a monochrome still from the film. In the image, the couple are seen hugging.

- Advertisement -

“Our first film together .. ‘Bansi Birju’.. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago,” Big B wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 349,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Directed by Prakash Verma, ‘Bansi Birju’ is about the love story between Birju, a villager and his lady love Bansi who is a sex worker.

- Advertisement -

Following ‘Bansi Birju’, Jaya, an FTII graduate and daughter of famous journalist Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, co-starred with Amitabh in ‘Ek Nazar’.

Amitabh and Jaya got married in June 1973. The two were seen in the film ‘Zanjeer’, which turned out to be a massive success. They were also seen in a slew of movies such as ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’ and ‘Sholay’.

- Advertisement -

Big B and Jaya share two children — actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTahir Raj Bhasin: Sushant Singh Rajput’s commitment to his personal growth was motivating
Next article'Stay calm,' Collingwood to England fielders after dropping six catches
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,298FansLike
43,526FollowersFollow
6,164FollowersFollow
57,455FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv