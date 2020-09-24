Big B reminisces about cricket commentary days in latest post

Advtg.
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan misses doing cricket commentary, going by his latest post on social media.
In an Instagram picture he shared on Thursday, Big B sits with a commentary mic.
“… at the game .. doing the Cricket commentary .. been a while …. errr .. MUMBAI INDIANS victorious .. COME ONNN …!!!” he wrote.
Advtg.
A comment from the verified account of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians team read: “Missed the legendary voice” along with a blue heart emoji.
The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on September 19 and is being played in United Arab Emirates this year.
Big B has started shooting for the reality quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12”.
Advtg.
–IANS
dc/vnc
Advtg.