Big B, Salman share Republic Day greetings

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan wished fans on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. While Salman tweeted about love and unity, Big B shared a glimpse of his new hi-tech mask on Instagram along with his wishes.
Big B flaunted his new mask, which has lights near the mouthpiece, in a video and said: “Hello everybody. I would like to introduce you to my new acquisition.”
He added: “A very happy Republic Day to all of you.” The veteran actor ended the video with an amused laughter.
The video was flooded with messages from fans and followers, among them his Grandchildren.
Granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote: “Hahahah love it.” Grandson Agastya commented with laughter and heart emojis.
Salman Khan tweeted this message for fans: “Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho (stay united with others), reunite, repay with love affection kindness n rejoice. Jai Hind!”
