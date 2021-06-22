Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan sends appreciation to Tisca Chopra

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan sends appreciation to Tisca Chopra
Amitabh Bachchan sends appreciation to Tisca Chopra | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress and author Tisca Chopra was in for a surprise when she received a letter from actor Amitabh Bachchan. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share the pleasant new.

Amitabh wrote to Tisca, appreciating her latest book “What’s Up With Me?”

Uploading a picture of herself with the letter, Tisca wrote: “Verified. Couldn’t have asked for a better recommendation — thank you ever so much for your kind words @amitabhbachchan sir.. your words mean the world to me!”

Adv.

She further wrote in the caption, what Big B had written to her: “I hope ‘What’s Up With Me?’ Will reach many young girls and their parents. And will help shape a different – less stifling, more scientific narrative around menstruation in India.”

Adv.
Previous articleShruti Haasan finally steps out of home
Next articleShobhit Johri: Pandemic made us realise importance of good health
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates