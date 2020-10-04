Home Bollywood News

Big B shares funny conversation with a 'friend'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has a hilarious response for a friend, who feels the megastar is ignoring him.

The 77-year-old often takes to social media to give a glimpse of his busy work life.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the popular show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” as a host in Mumbai, posted his collage on Instagram on Sunday.

“Unhone mujhse kaha, ‘Amit ji you are ignoring me’. Mitr hain mere, socha uttar de dun, toh kaha maine, ‘Bhaiya 12-15 ghante kaam karne ke baad, keval snoring ka samay milta hai, ignoring ka nahi.” (A friend of mine said to me, ‘Amit ji you are ignoring me.’ So I thought of replying by telling him that after working for 12 to 15 hours, I only get the time to snore, not ignore),” he captioned the image.

Earlier this week, Bachchan posted a selfie and he wrote: “Chale hum bhaiya, kaam pe, pehne pangolin mask. Pandreh ghante kaam karna hai, yahi hai apna task (We are off to work, wearing a Pangolin mask. Have to work for 15 hours, that is our task).”

