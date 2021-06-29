Can you guess Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘co-star’ here?

Adv.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture posing with his “co-star” on his latest post on social media. In the image, the actor is seen playing with a dog, holding its ears!

The Bollywood veteran did not share details about what he was shooting for.

The star captioned the post saying, “.. my co star at work .. when he’s on set the whole atmosphere changes .. that is why they are man-woman’s best friend !”

Speaking about his work, the actor currently has “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood film “The Intern” coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

“… my costar .. बात कुछ भी हो इनके कान ज़रूर खड़े हो जाते हैं (say anything and they raise their ears,” Amitabh Bachchan captioned the image in yet another post.