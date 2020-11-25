Advtg.
Bollywood News

Big B shoots with wife Jaya, daughter Shweta

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has shared several candid shots of shooting with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta, saying that working together with his family brings a sense of camaraderie. 

Big B has captured the moments from the shoot on his social media. In the pictures, the trio looks elegant in ethinic wear. The pictures also give a glimpse of the precautions they are taking on set amid the ongoing pandemic. 

In one image, Big B is seen in a yellow kurta and beige turban, smiling for the camera as he captures Jaya, who is in a dark pink sari, and Shweta in a beige sari. In another image, he is seen in a white kurta, and Jaya in a green sari while Shweta is seen in a cream coloured suit. They are seen wearing masks during breaks.

Advtg.

Big B wrote on Twitter was: “family at work.”

“The family works together .. and there is a sense of togetherness and camaraderie .. and sharing and suggesting and .. well just being there ..… in the thoughts of those  .. that suffer from pain and loss … but work goes on and in the interim .. there is still uniformity,” he wrote on his official blog while sharing the pictures.

On the work front, Big B is experimenting with different genres and stories, and exploring new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Advtg.

The actor will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. 

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAus vs Ind: Ponting's arms 'falling off' while giving throwdowns to Smith
Next articleJust in: Kriti Sanon to have a packed slate in 2021?

Related Articles

News

OTT: Indian talent making strong impact, Bollywood or mainstream cinema never really did!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Slowly but surely, India and Indian-ness are foraying the world of showbiz in the West, and much of it has to do...
Read more
News

Telangana announces package to help Covid-hit film industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday announced a package to help Telugu film industry reeling under the impact of the Covid-19...
Read more
News

Has Deepika started shooting for SRK-starrer 'Pathan'?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly started shooting for her new film with Shah Rukh Khan on Monday.Fans of Deepika have...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks