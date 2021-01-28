ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan petrified & in constant apprehension about what?

Amitabh Bachchan is always petrified & in constant apprehension; shares his feelings as he starts filming Ajay Devgn's MayDay

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan in a white full sleeve pull over
Amitabh Bachchan stepping out of his vehicle
ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan says he is always petrified and in constant apprehension while shooting a new project. The cine icon took to Instagram on Thursday to share his feelings as he started filming Ajay Devgn’s ‘MayDay’.

“Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare ..Petrified and in constant apprehension ..  wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed ..  Want to run away and hide,” Big B wrote on Instagram while sharing several images of himself getting out of a car. 

In the images, he is seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

He opined similar views in his blog: “Starting of new ventures are a nightmare and the apprehensions and fear of nothing going right plays havoc ..  Its the time one wants to run away from it all and just hide in some oblivion .. and never appear again.”

“Well when you are in your 79th ; and the  52nd year in the business, it shows .. not in its comfort but in its discomfort,” he added. 

MayDay reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha” released in August 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed and produced by Ajay. It is said that Ajay will be seen as a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in MayDay, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B’s character is under wraps.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGame Of Thrones set for animated spin-off?
Next articlePeacemaker: John Cena gears up for ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff series
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hema Malini: Life in Bengal will improve if BJP comes to power

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Veteran actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini feels life of citizens in West Bengal will become better...
Read more
News

When Alia Bhatt took a different sort of 'flight'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt went into daydream mode amid a conversation, going by her post on social media.Alia posted a...
Read more
News

'Maidaan' vs 'RRR' clash on Oct 13: Exhibitors will suffer, feels industry (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Even as cinemas are fully to become profitable ventures once again in the post-lockdown scenario, two of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support...

Cyclist dedicates 2,000-km ride to Sonu Sood

Arati Kadav: Digital content should be censorship-free

Pooja Zaveri can't stop gushing about Telugu star Allari Naresh

Konkona Sensharma

‘Tandav’ row: Konkona Sensharma takes a dig

Taapsee Pannu practicing to be Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu: Pressure brings out the best in me

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021