ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Big B thanks fans for concern over his health

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has thanked fans who expressed concern following his blog announcement that he was undergoing a surgery.

The 78-year-old actor did not give out any details about the nature of the procedure or his medical condition, but unconfirmed sources have said he has undergone a cataract surgery.

Overwhelmed by fan concern, the actor posted three folded hand emojis on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big B’s current hospital trip follows last year’s hospitalisation after contracting Covid-19, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and grand-daughter Aaradhya. 

Amitabh has five releases lined up. He will be seen in Rumi Jafry’s psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.

He is also shooting for Mayday, which has been directed by Ajay Devgn and also stars him and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Jhund and Brahmastra as well as an untitled film where he shares the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. 

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlia 'thrilled' to produce Darlings along with SRK
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Evelyn Sharma 'ready to slay' her Monday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to post a motivating message on Monday. To start the week, she spoke of...
Read more
News

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland', 'Borat' 'The Crown' win top honours

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and "Nomadland" were the big winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards. "The Crown" and...
Read more
News

Prince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 1 (IANS) Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine are encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccination. The two also requested people...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Alia 'thrilled' to produce Darlings along with SRK

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt says she is "thrilled" to co-produce her upcoming starrer "Darlings" under her brand new banner...

Soma Rathod: No matter how my mood is, I need to...

Evelyn Sharma 'ready to slay' her Monday

Kareena shares first picture post delivery

Disha Patani starts shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'

Alia Bhatt announces production house

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021