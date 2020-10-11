Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans in so many languages

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans: Your generosity, love'greatest gift for me'
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans
Advtg.

On his 78th birthday on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he posted a photograph where the word “thank you” was written in many languages along with a picture of the cine icon with folded hands.

As caption, he wrote: “Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more.”

Advtg.

Speaking about his work, Amitabh is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as “Mahanati”, “Agni Parvatam” and “Indra”.

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films “Aarakshan” and “Piku”.

Big B’s other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.  –ians/dc/in

Advtg.
Previous articleSilambarasan aka Simbu to star in Suseenthiran’s next film
Next articleKangana Ranaut completes latest schedule of ‘Thalaivi’

Related Articles

News

Sanjay Dutt thanks Amitabh Bachchan for love, guidance

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Sanjay Dutt thanked his frequent collaborator Amitabh Bachchan for love and guidance on the birthday of the megastar.
Read more
News

Maniesh Paul: Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor, TV host and Amitabh Bachchan fan boy Maniesh Paul says the megastar continues to inspire him. Maniesh took...
Read more
News

Wishes pour in on ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan’s B’day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian film celebrities from Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur to Ajay Devgn among many others wished megastar 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan on his...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Rohit becomes second player to reach 150 IPL caps for MI

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second player to have played 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians...
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans in so many languages 1

MI restrict DC to 162/4 despite Dhawan's unbeaten 69

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

K-pop stars BTS make global fans go wild

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans in so many languages 2

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans in so many languages 3

Pakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks