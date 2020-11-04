Advtg.
Bollywood News

Big B: The more rest you give your body, the more it shall demand from you

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a tip with fans about how to stay active and make the body work.

The Bollywood icon, who is actively working in films and television at the age of 78, took to his verified Twitter account to share the suggestion.

He wrote: “The more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you ..the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work.”

Big B keeps sharing words of wisdom for fans and followers on social media from time to time. The actor recently shared a post suggesting it is not necessary to try and please the entire world.

“Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world. No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You’ll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that,” Bachchan had advised in a social media post a few days ago.

Right now, Big B has his kitty full with forthcoming films like “Jhund”, “Chehre”, “Brahmastra” and a yet-untitled multilingual film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

–IANS

abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

