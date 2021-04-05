BollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan to star with Deepika Padukone in ‘The Intern’ remake

The first-look poster of the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone comedy "The Intern" launched

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in 'The Intern' remake
The first-look poster of the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone comedy “The Intern” was launched on Monday. Deepika, who has co-produced the film, was earlier slated to co-star with late Rishi Kapoor. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films “Piku” and “Aarakshan” earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.

Sharing the poster on social media, Big B tweeted: “T 3864 – One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone @warnerbrosindia @SunirKheterpal @AthenaENM @_KaProductions @ChromePictures @DenzD @Sen_Aleya @hemantchrome @gauravbose_TVW.”

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, whose previous work includes “Badhaai Ho”. The Hollywood hit was directed by Nancy Meyers.

