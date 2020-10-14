Advtg.
Bollywood News

Big B wants to work for welfare of manual scavengers

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act, and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit for such workers.

“Events of the day move you beyond words … manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act .. yet .. it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence .. Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged,” Big B tweeted on Wednesday.

He expressed similar views on his blog, too. “There are times when the events of the day seem to last longer than what they were meant to be .. the strength and the agony of them that live and serve in inhuman conditions and environs .. who get the discrimination of society .. who labour in conditions that are humiliating yet for the presence and existence , they suffer .. because having a roof and feeding the family is their prime objective .. I am unable to contend with this so shall end here .. with the hope and prayer that the end for them that live in extraneous circumstances is of a brighter and existent life as humans,” he wrote.

Advtg.

On the work front, the actor, who turned 78 on Sunday, has a lot to look forward to. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show
Next articleSushant's sister shares inspiring throwback video of actor

Related Articles

News

Prabhas’ Birthday is just round the corner and his fans display their love for the Pan-India superstar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Prabhas fans have now taken to the groove of his birthday that is on 23rd October and have started the celebrations early on. We caught this bunch of social media posts where the fans have created a common display on the occasion of his birthday.
Read more
News

Mumbai’s ‘batti gul’: Bollywood celebs express shock

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Several Bollywood personalities expressed concerns after Mumbai and surrounding area were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life.
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan to lend voice for show on Lord Buddha

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Big B wants to work for welfare of manual scavengers 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
Big B wants to work for welfare of manual scavengers 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

Big B wants to work for welfare of manual scavengers 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

Big B wants to work for welfare of manual scavengers 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks