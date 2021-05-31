Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his journey in ‘filmdom’

Adv.

Amitabh Bachchan is reminiscing his journey in ‘filmdom’ on social media. Looking back at his over five-decade career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by.

“52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote as the caption.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his looks in a few of his highlight films today. The films featured in the collage include his debut film Saat Hindustani, which released in 1969, along with Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar, Gulabo Sitabo along with many others.

The veteran donated resources to help set up a 25-bed oxygen facility in Juhu. He teamed up with producer Anand Pandit for the philanthropic act.

Amitabh Bachchan also features in Anand Pandit’s production, the eagerly awaited ‘Chehre’. The theatrical release of the film has been postponed for now owing to the Covid outbreak.