Bollywood News

Big B's 'Chehre', co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Haashmi on Apr 30

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan with Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Haashmi, has been confirmed for theatrical release on April 30.

Big B tweeted the first poster of the film, where it seems that he is interrogating Emraan while the others such as Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’souza look on nervously.

“#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!Uncover the real #Chehre, much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April2021,” Big B wrote as caption.

Emraan shared the same picture on Twitter and wrote: “#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!

Uncover the real #Chehre, the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021.”

The thriller has been helmed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

“Chehre” also features, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

–IANS

dc/vnc

