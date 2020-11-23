Advtg.
Bollywood News

Big B's message to fans amid pandemic: You are not alone

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan on Monday encouraged fans to fight the ongoing pandemic bravely, with a message saying they are not alone.

Big B shared a selfie on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen travelling to work in his car wearing a mask.

“Off to work .. a long day like everyday .. stay safe .. you are not alone .. we are all in this together and shall remain together to fight .. love you all,” he captioned the photo.

Bachchan is currently seen on television hosting the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and he keeps sharing work-related updates for his fans and followers on social media.

“At work and a short break for a quick lunch .. at it since 6am , and if all goes well shall wrap in a few hours and then gym gym gym gym,” the actor had tweeted a few days ago.

Currently, Bachchan’s kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

–IANS

abh/vnc

