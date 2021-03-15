ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan’s official look in ‘Chehre’ out, trailer on March 18

Amitabh Bachchan's solo poster for the upcoming psychological drama 'Chehre' was officially launched on Monday

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan's official look in 'Chehre'
Amitabh Bachchan's official look in 'Chehre'
ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan‘s solo poster for the upcoming psychological drama Chehre was officially launched on Monday. The trailer of film, also starring Emraan Hashmi, will unveil on March 18 and the film is slated to release on April 9.

Amitabh Bachchan has a flamboyant look in film going by the official poster. He wears a stylish cap and spectacles with a solid black frame, and strikes an intense look in the close-up shot. The highlight, however, is his beard, tied neatly below the chin.

Both actors took to social media to announce the release date of the trailer. They shared the poster of the film along with the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adaalaton mein justice nahi judgement hota hai, insaaf nahi faisla hota hai. #Chehre trailer out on 18th March! Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. #FaceTheGame.” 

The mystery thriller drama has been directed by Rumy Jafry. Besides Amitabh and Emraan, the film also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chehre has lately made headlines for Rhea’s disappearance from the posters of the film, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSudheer Babu gorges on over 8K calories ice-cream!
Next articleBTS performs DYNAMITE at the 2021 Grammy Awards
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan advocate need for film preservation

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Ahead of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan being presented with the prestigious FIAF 2021 award by the International Federation of...
Read more
News

Emraan Hashmi on working with Big B: I have achieved a milestone

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi says sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming thriller "Chehre" is a huge milestone in...
Read more
News

Pritam Singh: Good food, not money, propelled ‘Flight’ cast!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bigg Boss season 8 housemate Pritam Singh will soon be seen in the action thriller film Flight
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates