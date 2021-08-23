Big B's seized Rolls-Royce has changed owner

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Karnataka Transport department seized seven luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce, belonging to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday night. However, later it was found that the Bengaluru-based realtor who had purchased the luxury car from Amitabh Bachchan had not got the registration of the vehicle transferred to his name.

The authorities have asked the present owner Babu to produce necessary documents and get the vehicle released.

- Advertisement -

The transport department carried out a drive near the upscale UB City area in Bengaluru for not paying taxes, not having proper documents and insurance.

Babu, the present owner of the car and proprietor of Umrah developers, stated that, “I have directly purchased this Rolls-Royce by paying Rs 6 crore to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. I purchased the vehicle though it was old as it belonged to the actor in 2019. I have applied for the change of name for registration, but somehow it could not be done.”

- Advertisement -

“We own two Rolls-Royce cars. Another is a new one. My children take Amitabh Bachchan’s car during Sundays and holidays. My daughter was travelling in the car when it was seized. The officers have asked her to come to the RTO office located in Nelamangala in the outskirts of the city. She had requested them to let her get dropped to the house, they have obliged,” he said.

“I spoke to the Transport Commissioner and asked him not to trouble us unnecessarily. He explained that there are many cars running with a single registration number in the city and they are keeping tabs on that. He had asked us to produce valid documents and get the car released. I will do so,” Babu explained.

- Advertisement -

Transport department Additional Commissioner Narendra Holkar stated that the Rolls-Royce car was seized for not having proper documents. The owner produced a letter signed by Amitabh Bachchan stating that the vehicle is being sold to him.

Incidentally, the man at the wheel at the time of the car’s seizure, was the driver whose name is Salman Khan.

–IANS

mka/skp/