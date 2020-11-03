Advtg.
Bollywood News

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan a dictator

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan sees the image of a dictator in actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Gauahar, who had earlier entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior, took to Twitter to express her views.

“Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR,” she wrote.

Actress Kamya Punjabi agreed with Gauahar’s views as she retweeted Gauahar’s post.

“Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik, this man is power crazy, now we know why you did not want to call him your friend,” shared Kamya, who also shared displeasure Eijaz’s joke about making contestant Nikki Tamboli wash his underwear.

“A joke ok, still underwear? A joke which was only between two people! This only defamed #nikitamboli in front of other housemates! Chalo dhulwaya nahi par shukwa toh diya #sick,” she posted while responding to former contestant Andy Kumar’s tweet which read: “@KhanEijaz was joking @iamkamyapunjabi love”.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, who was the first contestant to get evicted from the latest edition of the reality TV show, feels Eijaz is doing well during his captaincy.

Sara referred to the time when the housemates did not get any food for more than half the day because of Nikki, and lauded Eijaz for punishing Naina Singh and Jaan Kumar Sanu for breaking the rules.

“#Eijaz is doing amazing as a caption. Jab #NikkiTamboli ki wajah se poora ghar half day se jayda bhukha rha wo thik hai ! But ab khud se bhukha nhe rha ja raha toh problem hai. Jisne galat Kia saza milni chahiye as a captain #EijazKhan sahi Kia. (When half of the house was hungry because of #NikkiTamboli, then it was fine. Now, when that same person can’t stay hungry, then it is a problem. The person who has committed a mistake should be punished, as a captain Eijaz Khan took the right call),” she tweeted.

–IANS

sug/vnc

