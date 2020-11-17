Advtg.
Bollywood News

Bigg Boss 14: Has Pavitra Punia got a lip job done?

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14: Has Pavitra Punia got a lip job done? 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Pavitra Punia is one of the most talked about contestants in the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss. One can never miss her in an episode as she makes her presence felt even without indulging in politics.

Pavitra first made her appearance on screen in the youth-based reality show “Splitsvilla 3”, which aired on 2009. Later, she was seen in popular shows like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, “Balveer Returns” and “Naagin”.

The actress is currently creating waves in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Advtg.

With her tattoos, rings and fashion statements, Pavitra has always had the spotlight on her. But what has caught attention of fans is something quite different.

The fact that her lips are looking fuller on “Bigg Boss 14” is unmissable.

There have been reports suggesting that Pavitra, who was in a relationship with a former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant, went under the knife to enhance her thin lips.

Advtg.

Pavitra has never confirmed or denied the news.

She is currently making waves in the “Bigg Boss 14” house with her romance with actor Eijaaz Khan. The two are seen getting closer in the show.

So much so, that Eijaaz in an episode was heard saying that he would take Pavitra to make her meet his father.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJack Black does wet and wild 'WAP' dance
Next articleHarry Gurney extends stay at Nottinghamshire

Related Articles

News

Bollywood actors who gave OTT boost to their careers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik again get into an heated argument

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fighting over the counter being unclean, and it gets very ugly.
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff's sister wants to raid Disha Patani's closet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, wishes to raid actress Disha Patani's closet as soon as possible.Disha...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Has Pavitra Punia got a lip job done? 2

Bollywood actors who gave OTT boost to their careers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing...
Bigg Boss 14: Has Pavitra Punia got a lip job done? 3

ECB accused of 'institutionalised racism'

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

MPL Sports is official Team India kit sponsor till 2023

Taylor Swift unhappy after Scooter Braun sells her master recordings

Taylor Swift unhappy after Scooter Braun sells her master recordings

Bigg Boss 14 Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik again get into an heated argument

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik again get into...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

3 rounds of voting could be required to select new ICC...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks