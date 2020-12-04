Bollywood News

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to offer explanation for her behaviour.

“Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would’ve stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that , make me the devil. cheers!” Kavita tweeted from her verified account on Friday.

Kavita stormed out of the house during Wednesday’s episode of the show, following a fight with housemate couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Explaining her exit, Kavita had shared on Thursday: “When the players take the game as low as themselves always leave on your 1high.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting Kavita’s decision, actress Kamya Punjabi had tweeted on Thursday: “One needs lot of guts to do that… people die to be in this game n can go till any extend to win it.. u walked out of it. u have created history @Iamkavitak #KavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

However, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee found Kavita’s behaviour strange. Soon after Kavita’s exit, Devoleena tweeted: “Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn’t it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChris Hemsworth: Great to be back on set
Next articleMumbai is heart of Hindi film industry, nobody can take it anywhere: IMPPA

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya locks horns with Nikki, Eijaz, Rubina and Abhinav

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With the Finale approaching and the threat of evictions looming large, all contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 House are walking a very fine line.
Read more
News

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest...
Read more
News

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 2

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a hilarious post on social media.Teigen tweeted that calling...
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 3

Preity Zinta is back to 'ghar ki kheti'

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 4

Movie Review | Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers review:...

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 3

#DiljitVsKangana continues trending on Twitter

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 6

Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan on the ‘Atrangi Re’ set

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation for stormy exit 3

'Baby moma' Anita Hassanandani is a 'hungry moma'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020