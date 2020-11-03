Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra, Eijaz faking for the camera, says Nishant

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani says the romance between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan inside the house is all fake, meant to manipulate audience emotions and generate hype for the camera.

Nishant was eliminated from the show based on voting by fellow housemates. When IANS caught up with Nishant shortly after he came out of the house, the actor delved into how Eijaz Khan is engaged in a dirty game.

“Eijaz is playing a fake game based on lies. He has no stand of his own,” Nishant told IANS when asked about the contestant.

“He is spineless and a very insecure person. At the moment, he is feeling strong because of four contestants, but he is making such a big mistake by trusting these people. They will end up screwing him,” the actor added, referring to Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia.

There is a lot being said about the growing chemistry between Pavitra and Eijaz, and in fact they were also sent on a ‘desi’ date inside the house.

“It is all for the cameras. They got to know that (the angle is working well), and people also told them they look good together. So, now they are playing on that. There is nothing between them in real life,” Nishant claimed.

Nishant also expressed shock because he was voted out based on votes of the housemates and not the audience.

“I didn’t expect to be out so soon. It should be the audience (who decide who to eliminate). ‘Bigg Boss’ is a show for the audience. (But) Nobody said that ‘Bigg Boss’ will be a fair game,” he said with a pang of disappointment.

Given a chance to go back to the house, Nishant said that he would adopt a very different approach.

“I have a habit of giving benefit of doubt to people, and I was giving that to many people inside the house. If I go back, I will stop giving that,” he said.

Meanwhile, actress Kavita Kaushik, who entered “Bigg Boss 14” as a wild card contestant, was also evicted from season 14 of the Colors show. She was eliminated based on audience votes.

–IANS

sug/vnc