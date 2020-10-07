Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina, Jasmin, Nikky, Pavitra to woo Sidharth for immunity

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will have to seduce actor Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation.

Pavitra, the ex-girlfriend of former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Paras Chhabra, will be seen getting flirty with Sidharth as she gets a tattoo on the waist. Jasmin, who has worked with Siddharth in the show “Dil Se Dil Tak”, will be using her personal equation to woo Sidharth during the tattoo task.

The second round will have all the girls dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike while round three is where the girls have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.  –ians/dc/vnc

