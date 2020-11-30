Bollywood News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina reveals troubled marriage with Abhinav Shukla

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has made a shocking revelation in the ongoing show, saying that she was on the verge of divorcing her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla before entering the reality show.

In the latest promo, the contestants are given a task to confess their deepest secrets to win immunity. As part of the task, Rubina is seen opening up about her relationship with Abhinav.

She shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November this year, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

“Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we were not here together on the show, perhaps we would not have been together),” she said, following which she wept inconsolably.

Later, she was seen having a conversation about it with Abhinav, who was emotional and worried about the news making headlines. He was upset that their families would get to know the truth about their relationship through the show.

The couple got married in 2018.

Their fans have loved the couple in the show, and fondly called them “Rubinav”. Throughout the show, they have encouraged and supported each other, with Abhinav being protective about her, though there have also been arguments and differences.

–IANS

sug/vnc

