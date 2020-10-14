Advtg.
Bollywood News

Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra

By Glamsham Editorial
Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra
Pavitra Punia in an instagram post
Advtg.

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra says his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who is a housemate on the reality show this season, should be named as Apavitra (impure) because of her nature. Paras claimed that Pavitra was married when they briefly dated and she hid the fact from him, adding that he ended his relationship with her because she was cheating on him.

Paras’ comments came as a reaction to Pavitra’s recent statement, in which she said that if he had any self-respect he wouldn’t join her in the Bigg Boss house this season.

In reaction, alleging that Pavitra had lied in their relationship, Paras added that he found out she was married only when her husband sent him a message. He added that he subsequently came to know of more “shocking” details about her.

Advtg.

“I got to know that before entering the Bigg Boss house Pavitra said very distasteful things about me. Firstly, I think her name Pavitra (pure) is wrong. She should be named as Apavitra (impure) because of her nature. Before the show, she told everyone that I am a cheater and a liar but on the first day of the show, she confessed that she was double-dating me. What kind of a girl is she? I never revealed the reason for the break-up but she was double-dating, and that’s why I ended my relationship with her,” Paras said.

“Plus, she was married. If you are married why do you need to be in another relationship? In one of her interviews, she said that I am the biggest regret of her life. I would like to ask her if I am the biggest regret of her life then why was she were in a relationship with me despite being a married woman?” he added.

In the previous episode of the ongoing season 14, a glimpse of Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan showed her getting cosy with him while he seemed uncomfortable.

Advtg.

In a viral video chat with Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra says she sees loneliness in Eijaz and therefore feels emotionally connected with him. She adds that she tried everything to develop a bond with Eijaz but he doesn’t reciprocate. Pavitra then gets emotional and breaks down, saying that she can’t afford to lose him.

Reacting to the particular development, Paras said: “If a love angle is emerging in the show between Eijaz and Pavitra, I will pray for Eijaz bhai because if he gets in a relationship with Pavitra, his life will be ruined. He is a good actor and he has done some good shows on television, so I feel he should stay away from such people as Pavitra.”  –ians/iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article‘Jiu Jitsu’ trailer: Nicolas Cage’s powerful dialogues
Next article‘Bigg Boss 14’ housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jasmin Bhasin reminisced about her childhood after the task of the week.
Read more
News

‘Bigg Boss 14’ housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma feels contestants of the ongoing season 14 of the controversial reality show lack originality...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks