'Bigg Boss 15': Akasa says she will be her candid self in the show, has no strategies

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Singer Akasa Singh says she has no strategies in mind for the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and that she will be her candid self and is all set to let herself loose in the controversial reality show.

Akasa said: “I have no strategies to be honest. I would be giggling and talking to my friends when we had games and sports in school. So you can imagine how much of a strategist I am.”

“I am going to be the candid me,” she added.

The singer, who is known for numbers such as ‘Naagin’ and ‘Kheech meri photo’, spoke about being under vigilance 24×7 in the show, which airs on Colors and is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She added: “There are no filters there in the show like our phones. So I am all set to let myself loose, be the best that I am and enthrall everyone. I can’t wait to be with everyone in the show. I would be getting the audience feedback in real time but nevertheless it should be a great experience.”

