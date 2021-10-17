'Bigg Boss 15': Bappi Lahiri, Farah Khan, Bhuvan Bam to appear as special guests

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) This week of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has witnessed many moments of conflicts, verbal wars and contestants have tried to demonstrate their power in the ‘Bigg Boss’ jungle.

However Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian became the first four contestants to enter the main house.

Beside this Afsana has fought many of her fellow contestants this week and said some things that have brought down the wrath of ‘Bigg Boss’ on her. Thus the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode started with Afsana Khan facing Salman’s wrath for her terrible behaviour.

Now the second day of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is going to be special with a starry evening. Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, filmmaker Farah Khan along with comedian, writer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam will be seen as celebrity guests.

While contestants will be dancing on the popular tracks of Bappi Lahiri, Farah will be giving some reality checks to the contestants. Afsana will be seen calling herself a fan of Bappi Lahiri and Salman pulling her leg by saying she is a female Bappi Lahiri.

Bhuvan will be seen interacting with the host and promoting his web show ‘Dhindora’. Salman will also be giving some tasks to the contestants.

–IANS

ila/kr