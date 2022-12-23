‘Bigg Boss 16’: Angry Salman Khan schools Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan for their abusive language

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and Mc Stan for their overly abusive nature.

Salman will be seen addressing the fight that took place during the nomination task between Stan and Shalin.

A promo shared by the channel, shows Salman being angry. He also reprimanded Shalin for always apologising in the weekend ka vaar episodes. The host asked him to stop being so kid-like.

The ‘Dabangg’ star said: “Because of both of your behaviours why should your mother and sister suffer and take your foul words? So I will give you guys fill in the blanks and please don’t do any cleverness in front of me. The first sentence is Hoshiyaari mat….” he questions Shalin.

Shalin apologises to Salman and the superstar says, “Hoshiyaari mat sorry? This word doesn’t fit in the blank. Stan, it’s dash me. Common give me some line no no common Shalin common saya Why do you get so apologetic in front of me to answer the fill in the blanks now Shalin.”

Stan too apologises for his behaviour and promises that he will never repeat this mistake.

Salman says, “In this, we don’t figure out someone’s level, you guys are bringing your level down by stooping so low.”