‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary quarrel over sugar

Archana Gautam is back in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', and fights over food items continue to occur.

By Glamsham Bureau
As Archana Gautam is back in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, and fights over food items continue to occur.

In the upcoming episode, Priyanka will be seen asking for sugar, Archana denies giving it to her and tells her to ask Tina.

Priyanka says that sugar is common for all.

An argument breaks out between Priyanka, Archana, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot in which Priyanka commands that no ‘Cheeni ke Parathe’ will be made in the house.

In defence, Soundarya says that she consumes jaggery and not sugar.

