‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakre get into physical fight

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakre will be seen getting into an ugly spat which will turn into a physical fight.

The fight will be taking place during the captaincy task where housemates have to work towards either keeping Abdu Rozik as captain or choosing a new one.

A source close to the show revealed that during a heated conversation between Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam, Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and the fight further escalated when Archana retaliated.

The fight takes an ugly turn and Archana gets into a physical altercation with Shiv in the Colors show.

There are reports that Archana was shown the exit doors by the makers at 3:00 a.m. due to the fight.