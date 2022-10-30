'Bigg Boss 16': Shekhar Suman bets on Priyanka; Gori, MC may be out soon

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Shekhar Suman, who hosts the ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ segment in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, talked about who he thinks is going to be evicted next and who are the contestants who are strong and playing their game really well inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

He told IANS: “I think Gori Nagori and MC Stan could be the next contestants to be evicted. In fact, Sajid Khan may also be out, but the first two are for sure going to be evicted first.”

Shekhar made his debut in Bollywood with the 1984 Rekha-starrer ‘Utsav’. Later, he also appeared in the popular TV show ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ and hosted reality series such as ‘Movers & Shakers’, ‘Simply Shekhar’, ‘The Great Indian Comedy Show’ and recently as a co-judge along with Archana Puran Singh on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

When asked who according to him is a strong contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, he revealed: “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a very strong contender, and so is Archana Gautam. These are the two strong contenders who may make their way right up to the top.

“Priyanka is very focused and strong, and has great leadership qualities. Archana is funny, knowingly, unknowingly, wittingly or unwittingly. She is extremely funny but she’s true to herself, she’s true to her heart and she’s more genuine than the rest of the people. I think that’s a very strong reason why she would make it to the top.”

He added: “Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig are two very strong contenders. Shiva was the winner of ‘Big Boss Marathi 2’, so he stands a pretty decent chance of being in the top bracket in time to come.”

Shekhar also said that as a host, he is going to guide them if needed.

“I’m just the extension of the audience watching them. So I’ll guide them. Not that they need any guidance because they are in the moment. But I guess they are very impulsive and over plan sometimes or, you know, they make mistakes and then learn from them. So there is a lot that is going on here. So I probably just didn’t give my pearls of wisdom to some of them at least, whom I think have the potential but not taking full advantage of that.”

When asked who are the contestants who need his guidance more, he replied: “If I had to give some sort of tutorial guidance to anybody, I would probably give it to Ankit Gupta. He’s the silent contender. He’s all introvert and withdrawn, but I think he has great potential. He has a good personality.

“Priyanka and Ankit make a great pair. So, together they can plan out great strategies, and one of the two, I mean, Ankit could help Priyanka win the crown. But sometimes when you plan, things go wrong, sometimes you don’t, things fall into place… So they have to kind of judge for themselves where they are.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

