'Bigg Boss 16': Shekhar Suman roasts contestants; Vikkas, Sreejita get into verbal spat

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Shekhar Suman is back with his segment ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekar Suman’ in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

He roasts the contestants in his own hilarious style during the Christmas special episode. Shekhar had brought different cards for each of the housemates and he reads them out loud.

In the fun segment, he makes everyone laugh with funny messages. For instance, pointing towards Shiv Thakare he shares a message from a ‘sanskari’ girl, or fulfilling the dream of Archana Gautam to get married to a politician he says he had got a card for her from an MP of Jhumrootalayiya.

While the host and actor lightened up the mood, a verbal spat took place between Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De who disliked each other. Both delve into name-calling in an attempt to provoke and get a reaction. What will be happening next, and will their equation change will be shown in the coming episode of the reality show.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik surprised everyone with his comeback, and Ankit Gupta finally bade adieu to the show leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in tears. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

