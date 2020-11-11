Advtg.
Bigg Boss: Gauahar Khan is all praise for Hina Khan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan on Wednesday opened up about entering the house in the current season with Hina Khan as Toofani Seniors.

Gauahar took to Instagram and posted a picture of her with Hina, a contestant on season 11. The image was taken before two of them got locked inside the house along with contestants of the current season.

“Heyyyyy cutie! Couldn’t post this pic right when we were gonna enter #BB14 , so doing it now ! #cheers to our fun times inside ! Loads of love n happiness to you ! @realhinakhan,” she wrote.

Netizens gushed about the two ex-housemates in the same frame.

“Two strong ladies in one frame,” a user commented.

“Loved you both in Bigg Boss,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Gauahar has been seen sharing a lot of pictures with her beau, Zaid Darbar. The couple got engaged recently. Zaid is Bollywood singer-composer Ismail Darbar’s son. He works as a choreographer and dancer.

–IANS

sim/vnc

