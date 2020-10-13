Advtg.
Bollywood News

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Rahul Vaidya is seen speaking to Rubina Dilaik about marriage in general and then moves on to name the singer he would like to have perform at his wedding.

By Pooja Tiwari
Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding
Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman star in MY SPY.
Advtg.

Marriages are made in heaven but are initiated at the house of Bigg Boss. We often see contestants get close to one another during their stay at the house.

While some of them continue to strengthen their bond, some fall short. We also often witness contestants make life changing decision and post show plans giving them new directions and priorities. 

In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot, Rahul Vaidya is seen speaking to Rubina Dilaik about marriage in general and then moves on to name the singer he would like to have perform at his wedding.

Advtg.

In a candid conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya expresses, “Meine socha hua hai, I think mein jabse perform karta aaraha hu na, shaadiyon mein nachana bahut hi mushkil hai aur woh bhi non-stop.” He further adds, “isliye mein Daler Mehndi ji ko bulaunga, uss level par who aagaz karte hai jaha par who khatam horaha hota hai.”

While Rahul has picked Daler Mehndi, we completely agree that Punjabi performers are the best bet for a rocking marriage. Here’s to hoping Rahul gets married very soon.

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal
Next articleKanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: What’s brewing Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in the Bigg Boss house

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Bigg Boss announcing an immunity task for the day called ‘Farm Land’ wherein the contestants are divided into two teams.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: This was Jasmin Bhasin’s biggest fear before entering BB 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It is no secret that while Bigg Boss is a great platform for contestants, it is also a place which teaches them many things.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan finds a new gym trainer in Sidharth Shukla

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Sidharth Shukla has turned gym trainer for Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14 house and we totally loving it. This new friendship bond of seniors is what making Bigg Boss more.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks