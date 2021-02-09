ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Bikini beauty Alia Bhatt poses with best friends

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing with best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. 

“Heal, learn, grow, love,” Alia wrote as the caption. 

The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia’s upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch. 

She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article1st Test: Anderson rattles India as England inch closer towards win (Lunch)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘MayDay’ takes Amitabh Bachchan to his cult classic ‘Deewar’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed that shooting for his upcoming film MayDay has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Watch out Alia Bhatt’s bikini pics raising internet temperature

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire on Sunday morning with beautiful photographs of herself in a bikini posing on a beach...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan’s definition of good friend

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood star and icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday offered the definition of a good friend. The actor said a good friend could be compared...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mia Khalifa: How can one claim the largest protest in history...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa tweeted early on Tuesday taking a dig at allegations that foreign celebrities were being...

Raj Kapoor's youngest son, actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, passes away at 58

Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to Heart attack

Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Lisa Haydon to welcome third child in June and reveals the...

Neeti Mohan: Remakes of songs were made earlier, too

Ayushmann Khurrana: Education helps kids to stay safe online

Ayushmann Khurrana: Education helps kids to stay safe online

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021