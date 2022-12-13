Billie Eilish doc-maker ready to roll one on Olivia Newton-John

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) A documentary about the late music star Olivia Newton-John, who died in August 2022, is in development.

The feature-length doc will explore Newton-John’s life and work as an iconic entertainer, best-selling music artist, animal rights and environmental activist and health, wellness and plant medicine advocate.

R.J. Cutler’s production hub This Machine Filmworks has taken the onus of developing the project, reports Variety. This Machine has secured full authorised access to Newton-John’s music and personal archives.

In 1978, Newton-John co-starred with John Travolta in ‘Grease’, which catapulted her into super-stardom. During her career, she garnered four Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and numerous other trophies. Her other feature film credits include ‘Funny Things Happen Down Under’, ‘Toomorrow’, ‘Xanadu’, ‘Two of A Kind’, ‘It’s My Party, Sordid Lives’, ‘Score: A Hockey Musical’, and ‘A Few Best Men’.

According to Variety, Cutler, along with This Machine’s Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith, will produce the untitled docu, while John Easterling, Larry Mestel, Natalia Nastaskin, John Mason and Mark Hartley will serve as executive producers.

This Machine is behind the 2021 Oscar-shortlisted documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’, which Cutler directed.

At present, the banner is at work on the Elton John documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend’ for Disney+, Cutler serves as director on that project.

–IANS

aa/kvd