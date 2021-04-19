Adv.
BollywoodNews

Bipasha Basu has 'prayers for all' during these testing times

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu on Monday uploaded an Instagram image that captures her meditation. In the caption, she spoke of how humanity is the need of the hour more than ever, during these times of the pandemic.

“Prayers for all. Humanity is the need of the hour,” she wrote.

The snapshot shows Bipasha at the terrace, dressed in blue and deep in meditation.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s 2020 web series “Dangerous” opposite husband Karan Singh Grover. Her last-released Bollywood film is the horror flick “Alone”, also co-starring Karan.

–IANS

ym/vnc

